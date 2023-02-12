Belrium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,426.13 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $9,426.13 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can now be bought for $2.62 or 0.00011927 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Belrium has traded 28% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008414 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005375 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001995 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

