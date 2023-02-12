BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRBR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 33,081 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

