Bellevue Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Xencor were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Xencor by 324.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Xencor by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xencor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Xencor Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 380,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.