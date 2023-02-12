Bellevue Group AG Invests $951,000 in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $19,427,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 813.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 260,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 232,085 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 256,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 204,224 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 643,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,586. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41.
DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
