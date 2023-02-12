Bellevue Group AG Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,260 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at $34,250,121.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,880 shares of company stock valued at $9,987,833 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMRN traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $109.46. 748,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,601. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.72 and its 200-day moving average is $96.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 260.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

