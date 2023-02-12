Bellevue Group AG Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Arcus Biosciences worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,559,000 after buying an additional 805,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,843,000 after purchasing an additional 85,778 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,464,000 after purchasing an additional 357,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 727,692 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $506,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,381. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 565,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,116. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.86. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

