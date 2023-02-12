Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0360

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $144.50 million and $2.27 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.67 or 0.07028969 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00081906 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00029695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00062604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023918 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.