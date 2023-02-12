Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $83.00 Average PT from Analysts

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:BDC opened at $88.81 on Friday. Belden has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $92.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.76.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $79,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Belden by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Belden by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

