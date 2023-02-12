Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BC8. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on Bechtle in a report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on Bechtle in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €36.30 ($39.03) target price on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Bechtle Stock Performance

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €39.72 ($42.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.64. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 20.16. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €32.57 ($35.02) and a 12-month high of €63.84 ($68.65).

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

