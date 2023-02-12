BBR Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

BBR Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $51.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

