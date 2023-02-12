BBR Partners LLC Invests $118,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.05%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,000. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

