BBR Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 511,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,626,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

