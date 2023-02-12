BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Down 53.6% in January

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the January 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BBSEY opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.85. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.