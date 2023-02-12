Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DHX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on DHI Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

DHX opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. DHI Group has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.04 million, a PE ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DHI Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,989,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 53,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

