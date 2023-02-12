Bao Finance (BAO) Price Reaches $0.0000

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $297.87 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.00432774 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,273.30 or 0.28667741 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

