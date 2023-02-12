Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,048,161 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises 3.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $180,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 45.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $603,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 248,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 16.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.22.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

