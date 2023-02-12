Bank of Montreal Can Sells 151,120 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,232,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of U.S. Bancorp worth $124,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,461.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 647,102 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 13,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $59.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

