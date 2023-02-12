Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 60,935 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.42% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $258,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $263.12 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

