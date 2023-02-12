Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,113,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of Target worth $176,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $170.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.34.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

