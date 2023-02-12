Bank of Montreal Can Has $225.64 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,629 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $225,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $363.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.27 and a 200-day moving average of $346.93. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.