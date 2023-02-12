Bank of Montreal Can Has $163.23 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002,148 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Exelon were worth $163,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 703,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth $31,339,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Exelon by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 815,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,552,000 after acquiring an additional 300,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Exelon Stock Performance

About Exelon

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.71 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

