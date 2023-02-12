Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,182,846 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 235.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182,846 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of United States Oil Fund worth $131,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 3,004.6% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 449,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 435,066 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 185.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,283,000 after purchasing an additional 410,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at about $24,105,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,894,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,243,000 after acquiring an additional 197,613 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 646.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $69.87 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $92.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.34.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

