Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.03 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $26,487.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,535.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

