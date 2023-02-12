Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

BDGSF stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $30.50.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.

