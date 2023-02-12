BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Update

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a growth of 240.4% from the January 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,585,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance
BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.61.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend
About BANCO DO BRASIL/S
Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY)
