Baader Bank Reiterates “€2.40” Price Target for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD)

Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.58) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.37) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 7.7 %

ETR:HDD opened at €1.75 ($1.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $532.84 million and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €1.52. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €1.09 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of €3.14 ($3.38).

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.