B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

RILYL traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $26.47.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

