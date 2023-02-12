Axiom Investors LLC DE Cuts Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,040 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.11% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $85,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,698,176.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $85,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,698,176.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,689 shares of company stock valued at $971,962 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV opened at $11.14 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

