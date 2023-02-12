Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 2,100 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $4,604,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $105.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.