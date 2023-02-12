Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 520 at Morgan Stanley

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 540 ($6.49) to GBX 520 ($6.25) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.83) to GBX 540 ($6.49) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.78) to GBX 565 ($6.79) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.49) to GBX 546 ($6.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec lowered shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Aviva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $514.50.

Aviva Price Performance

Shares of AVVIY opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. Aviva has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.96.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

