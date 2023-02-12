Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.67.
Aviat Networks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $406.23 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aviat Networks Company Profile
Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.