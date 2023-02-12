Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.67.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $406.23 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $79,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.