Augur One Day Trading Volume Reaches $75.56 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $88.51 million and approximately $75.56 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be bought for $8.05 or 0.00036546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Augur has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002433 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.11 or 0.00432115 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,300.12 or 0.28624087 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000041 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
