Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and $10,041.18 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

