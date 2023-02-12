Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Price Target Raised to GBX 200

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 175 ($2.10) to GBX 200 ($2.40) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 182.45 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 162.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 220.82. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 85.66 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,201 ($14.44).
