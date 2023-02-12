Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Price Target Raised to GBX 200

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 175 ($2.10) to GBX 200 ($2.40) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 182.45 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 162.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 220.82. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 85.66 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,201 ($14.44).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

