ASD (ASD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.39 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. ASD has a market cap of $32.39 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00047027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031582 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001921 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00019824 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00221014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002938 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04963408 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,829,339.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

