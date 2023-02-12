Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,198 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

