Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 2,803 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $14,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 609.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.35.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $151.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,736.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,736.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,906.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

