Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 2,712 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 774,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $23,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOB. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of LOB opened at $34.34 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 167,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.