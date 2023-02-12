Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 181,699 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of EQT worth $11,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 925.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $31.67 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46.

EQT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

