Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 742,874 Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 742,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 26.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.14 million, a PE ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Announces Dividend

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,333.33%.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

