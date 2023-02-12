Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $207,000 Investment in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,242,000 after buying an additional 617,432 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 140.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 576,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,903,000 after acquiring an additional 336,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BOH. StockNews.com cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $89.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.35.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

