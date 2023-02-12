Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $19.48 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 564,259 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.13.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $332.04 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $347.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.64. The stock has a market cap of $163.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

