Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.28% of John Bean Technologies worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,468.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $26,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $84,909 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

JBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. William Blair lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of JBT opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $136.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Articles

