Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,994 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.39% of OLO worth $17,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of OLO by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after buying an additional 1,975,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OLO by 35.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OLO by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,210 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OLO by 278.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,111,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in OLO in the third quarter valued at about $10,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,874 shares of company stock valued at $740,034 over the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLO. StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

