Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in BeiGene by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,031,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,490,000 after buying an additional 322,645 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in BeiGene by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 231,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 117,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in BeiGene by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BeiGene Price Performance

BGNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.43.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $244.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.68. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.72.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.02) by ($1.37). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 171.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $387.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

