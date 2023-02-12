Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.