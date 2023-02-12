Aragon (ANT) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00012825 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $121.74 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00431685 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,296.24 or 0.28595581 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.