Aragon (ANT) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00012825 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $121.74 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Aragon
Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.
Aragon Token Trading
