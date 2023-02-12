Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) vs. Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Head-To-Head Survey

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Precision BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$65.35 million ($0.61) -1.15 Precision BioSciences $115.53 million 1.07 -$30.60 million ($1.52) -0.73

Precision BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Aptose Biosciences. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Precision BioSciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aptose Biosciences and Precision BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 685.71%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 350.45%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -92.87% -81.08% Precision BioSciences -505.97% -119.45% -43.25%

Risk and Volatility

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Precision BioSciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences



Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Precision BioSciences



Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s proprietary genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane on January 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

