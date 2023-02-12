Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 490.1% from the January 15th total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 23.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AUVI stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. Applied UV has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $4.20.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 34.80% and a negative net margin of 54.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Applied UV by 74.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Applied UV by 426.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV in the second quarter worth $113,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied UV by 111.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

