Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APLE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,916,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,168 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 105.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,788,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 878,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

APLE stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,472. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 139.13%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

